See latest plans for West Side 'super block' with Meijer store
Rockford Construction has submitted its latest drawings to the Grand Rapids Planning Commission for the "super block" project at Bridge and Stocking. The company is seeking site plan approval Thursday, Feb. 9, for the Meijer store building, a parking deck and a three-story office building.
