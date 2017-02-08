Second grocery store nearing debut in...

Second grocery store nearing debut in Grayslake

Mayor Rhett Taylor said Butera Market should open in late March or early April in a shopping plaza space on the southeast corner of Atkinson Road and Center Street previously occupied by another supermarket. As part of the effort to bring Butera into the vacant space, the Grayslake village board Tuesday night approved an economic development incentive package potentially worth $750,000.

