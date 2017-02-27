Salad sold at CT Whole Foods recalled for nuts
Whole Foods Market is recalling A'Our ChefsA' OwnA' Spinach Orzo Salad sold in stores in Connecticut A- and four other states A- due to an undeclared tree nut allergen. Photo courtesy of U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
