Salad sold at CT Whole Foods recalled...

Salad sold at CT Whole Foods recalled for nuts

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Connecticut Post

Whole Foods Market is recalling A'Our ChefsA' OwnA' Spinach Orzo Salad sold in stores in Connecticut A- and four other states A- due to an undeclared tree nut allergen. Photo courtesy of U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Connecticut Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Grocery Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Giant Eagle closures Feb 18 Georges 8
News Kroger Facing Discrimination Lawsuit (Nov '08) Jan 30 tita 98
Kroger Buying Shaw's? (Apr '10) Jan '17 Granite Stater 1,224
News Neilson Dairy sold to Saputo (Oct '08) Jan '17 is more trouble c... 16
Private Label Research Project Jan '17 Anonymous 1
ALDI Grocery Store (Mar '08) Jan '17 Akbar Beyah 45
News America Loves Muslim Food. So Much for a Clash ... Sep '16 Stephany McDowell 12
See all Grocery Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Grocery Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Space Station
  2. Iraq
  3. Egypt
  4. South Korea
  5. Libya
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,473 • Total comments across all topics: 279,200,621

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC