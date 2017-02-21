Raleya s Chief Operating Officer, Keith Knopf, Adds President to Title
Knopf joined Raley's nearly two years ago, around the time Teel took majority ownership of the company. Teel will continue to direct the development of Raley's overall strategic plan.
