Pre-tapped coconuts at Whole Foods are a #gamechanger

Whole Foods Markets introduces Coco Vinny's Coco Taps pre-tapped young coconuts at 56 of its stores, providing consumers a simple and convenient way to enjoy fresh coconut water. Heralded by some consumers on social media as a "#gamechanger," pre-tapped young coconuts are now available at Whole Foods Market stores that make drinking fresh-from-the-fruit coconut water simple and convenient.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Packaging World.