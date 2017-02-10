Pre-tapped coconuts at Whole Foods are a #gamechanger
Whole Foods Markets introduces Coco Vinny's Coco Taps pre-tapped young coconuts at 56 of its stores, providing consumers a simple and convenient way to enjoy fresh coconut water. Heralded by some consumers on social media as a "#gamechanger," pre-tapped young coconuts are now available at Whole Foods Market stores that make drinking fresh-from-the-fruit coconut water simple and convenient.
