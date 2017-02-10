Pre-Grammy Rhythms with Vince Wilburn...

Pre-Grammy Rhythms with Vince Wilburn Jr.: He's Miles Ahead and Loving It

Every great party needs a great host, and at Thursday night's pre- Grammy fete at OHM Nightclub in Hollywood, Vincent Wilburn Jr. stepped up to be a host with the most. He's the nephew of the legendary jazz trumpeter, band leader and composer, Miles Davis .

