Poland's KGHM says books PLN 5.9 bln writedown on oversees assets
Feb 14 Poland's KGHM, one of the world's biggest copper and silver producers, said on Tuesday it considered justified to write down 5.87 billion zloty last year from the value of its oversees assets, mostly of Chilean Sierra Gorda mine. KGHM also said in consolidated terms the impairment was justified at 5.19 billion zloty or $1.24 billion calculated on the base of the exchange rate at the end of 2016.
