Perfect Storm: Owasa main breaks prompting ban on drinking, using Owasa water
Customers at the Durham Walmart off Durham-Chapel Hill Boulevard just outside Chapel Hill walk past shelves devoid of bottled water. Wine and beer were popular alternatives to bottled water at the Durham Walmart off Durham-Chapel Hill Boulevard just outside Chapel Hill Friday afternoon Orange Water and Sewer Authority employees are pictured at the site of Friday's water main break off Dobbins Road in Chapel Hill.
Start the conversation, or Read more at HeraldSun.com.
Add your comments below
Grocery Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kroger Facing Discrimination Lawsuit (Nov '08)
|Jan 30
|tita
|98
|Kroger Buying Shaw's? (Apr '10)
|Jan 17
|Granite Stater
|1,224
|Neilson Dairy sold to Saputo (Oct '08)
|Jan 13
|is more trouble c...
|16
|Private Label Research Project
|Jan 5
|Anonymous
|1
|Giant Eagle closures
|Jan 4
|They cannot kill ...
|7
|ALDI Grocery Store (Mar '08)
|Jan '17
|Akbar Beyah
|45
|America Loves Muslim Food. So Much for a Clash ...
|Sep '16
|Stephany McDowell
|12
Find what you want!
Search Grocery Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC