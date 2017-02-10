Penn Hills postpones decision on alco...

Penn Hills postpones decision on alcohol sales at GetGo

Read more: Post-gazette.com

Concerns about allowing beer and wine to be sold at a Giant Eagle convenience store in Penn Hills prompted council to table action on the matter. Council on Monday voted 3-2 to table the transfer of a liquor license to Giant Eagle that would have permitted it to sell beer and wine at the GetGo store at Frankstown and Coal Hollow roads.

