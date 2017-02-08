PC Organics baby food pouches recalled across Canada due to botulism risk
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says bacteria could, under certain circumstances, for in the pouches, leading to botulism. Loblaw Companies Ltd. is recalling PC Organics baby food pouches due to a possible deadly bacteria that could form in the food.
