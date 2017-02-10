Organic food is more popular than eve...

Organic food is more popular than ever, so why is Whole Foods struggling?

Christian Science Monitor

Whole Foods may have led the charge on organic food, but it's in danger of being left behind by the movement it helped create. The supermarket chain reported declining in sales for the sixth quarter in a row, experiencing 2.4 percent fall in sales compared to the first quarter, amidst an increasingly competitive organic food retail market.

Read more at Christian Science Monitor.

