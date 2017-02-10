Organic food is more popular than ever, so why is Whole Foods struggling?
Whole Foods may have led the charge on organic food, but it's in danger of being left behind by the movement it helped create. The supermarket chain reported declining in sales for the sixth quarter in a row, experiencing 2.4 percent fall in sales compared to the first quarter, amidst an increasingly competitive organic food retail market.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Christian Science Monitor.
Add your comments below
Grocery Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kroger Facing Discrimination Lawsuit (Nov '08)
|Jan 30
|tita
|98
|Kroger Buying Shaw's? (Apr '10)
|Jan 17
|Granite Stater
|1,224
|Neilson Dairy sold to Saputo (Oct '08)
|Jan 13
|is more trouble c...
|16
|Private Label Research Project
|Jan '17
|Anonymous
|1
|Giant Eagle closures
|Jan '17
|They cannot kill ...
|7
|ALDI Grocery Store (Mar '08)
|Jan '17
|Akbar Beyah
|45
|America Loves Muslim Food. So Much for a Clash ...
|Sep '16
|Stephany McDowell
|12
Find what you want!
Search Grocery Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC