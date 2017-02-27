New Balance Wichita is moving from the Waterfront to Waterfront Plaza
NBO Shoes , the St. Louis-based company that purchased the New Balance Wichita store at the Waterfront a year and a half ago, is moving the business this week. The store is relocating next to Specs Eyewear at Waterfront Plaza at the northwest corner of 13th and Webb Road.
