Murray's Cheese bought | Kushners try to hook Marlins | Brooklyn Nets patched in
Koch-backed data firm Infor will sponsor the Brooklyn Nets, using their data platform to assist the team with roster decisions. Kroger buys Murray's Cheese Greenwich Village staple Murray's Cheese was acquired by Kroger Co.
