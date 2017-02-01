Morgan Stanley Bond Sale Pushes Canada to Best Start Since 2013
Morgan Stanley capped off the best start to a year in Canadian-dollar corporate-bond sales since 2013 as an improving global economy amid low interest rates creates the right conditions for borrowers and investors alike. The New York-based bank sold C$1 billion of debt Tuesday, double the minimum originally indicated, to drive corporate-bond issuance in Canada's domestic market to about C$7.9 billion, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bloomberg.
Add your comments below
Grocery Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kroger Facing Discrimination Lawsuit (Nov '08)
|Mon
|tita
|98
|Kroger Buying Shaw's? (Apr '10)
|Jan 17
|Granite Stater
|1,224
|Neilson Dairy sold to Saputo (Oct '08)
|Jan 13
|is more trouble c...
|16
|Private Label Research Project
|Jan 5
|Anonymous
|1
|Giant Eagle closures
|Jan 4
|They cannot kill ...
|7
|ALDI Grocery Store (Mar '08)
|Jan 2
|Akbar Beyah
|45
|America Loves Muslim Food. So Much for a Clash ...
|Sep '16
|Stephany McDowell
|12
Find what you want!
Search Grocery Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC