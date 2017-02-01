Morgan Stanley Bond Sale Pushes Canada to Best Start Since 2013

Morgan Stanley capped off the best start to a year in Canadian-dollar corporate-bond sales since 2013 as an improving global economy amid low interest rates creates the right conditions for borrowers and investors alike. The New York-based bank sold C$1 billion of debt Tuesday, double the minimum originally indicated, to drive corporate-bond issuance in Canada's domestic market to about C$7.9 billion, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

