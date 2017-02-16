Missing man being sought in Lancaster County
Michael Edward Baxter, 73, was last seen around 2 p.m. Thursday at the Remax in the Harris Teeter parking lot in Indian Land. Baxter is 5'10" tall, weighs 185 lbs, and has gray hair and blue eyes.
