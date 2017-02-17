Millennials top list for dining choices

Millennials top list for dining choices

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Border Mail

Three-quarters of Aussies aged 18 to 34 eat out weekly compared to just over half of those aged over 35, but a group of Border millennials disagree it's a bad thing. EAT YOUR HEART OUT: Millennials top the list for eating out across all age groups and Border residents Rod Marton, Christine MacRae and Kirsten Pickering wouldn't change their ways for anything.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Border Mail.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Grocery Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Kroger Facing Discrimination Lawsuit (Nov '08) Jan 30 tita 98
Kroger Buying Shaw's? (Apr '10) Jan '17 Granite Stater 1,224
News Neilson Dairy sold to Saputo (Oct '08) Jan '17 is more trouble c... 16
Private Label Research Project Jan '17 Anonymous 1
News Giant Eagle closures Jan '17 They cannot kill ... 7
ALDI Grocery Store (Mar '08) Jan '17 Akbar Beyah 45
News America Loves Muslim Food. So Much for a Clash ... Sep '16 Stephany McDowell 12
See all Grocery Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Grocery Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. North Korea
  5. Hurricane
  1. Syria
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 28,940 • Total comments across all topics: 278,951,408

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC