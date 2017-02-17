Millennials top list for dining choices

Three-quarters of Aussies aged 18 to 34 eat out weekly compared to just over half of those aged over 35, but a group of Border millennials disagree it's a bad thing. EAT YOUR HEART OUT: Millennials top the list for eating out across all age groups and Border residents Rod Marton, Christine MacRae and Kirsten Pickering wouldn't change their ways for anything.

