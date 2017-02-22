Mayor Peduto asks East Liberty develo...

Mayor Peduto asks East Liberty developers to find homes for displaced residents

Mayor Bill Peduto is calling on East Liberty housing developers for help in finding new homes for the remaining residents of the Penn Plaza apartment complex facing displacement to make way for a controversial Whole Foods Market and residential redevelopment. In a letter to the developers, which include Walnut Capital, the Mosites Co., Trek Development Group, and Action Housing, Mr. Peduto said 20 residents out of more than 200 remain in the complex and "are still working hard to find housing.

