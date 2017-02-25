Maynilad's spending reaches nearly P100 billion over the last 10 years
Metro Pacific Investments Corp., DMCI Holdings, Inc., and Marubeni Corp. have already spent nearly P100 billion a decade since taking over Maynilad Water Services, Inc. , implementing a massive corporate rehabilitation for the West Zone concessionaire. Maynilad recently marked its 10th year as a re-privatized company under new owners Metro Pacific Investments Corp., DMCI Holdings, Inc., and Marubeni Corp. During its anniversary celebration, it was specified that in a span of 10 years, Maynilad was able to get out of corporate rehabilitation, implement a massive P98.4-billion capital expenditure program, and significantly improve water and wastewater services for more than 9 million people in the West Zone.
