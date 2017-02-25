Maynilad's spending reaches nearly P1...

Maynilad's spending reaches nearly P100 billion over the last 10 years

Metro Pacific Investments Corp., DMCI Holdings, Inc., and Marubeni Corp. have already spent nearly P100 billion a decade since taking over Maynilad Water Services, Inc. , implementing a massive corporate rehabilitation for the West Zone concessionaire. Maynilad recently marked its 10th year as a re-privatized company under new owners Metro Pacific Investments Corp., DMCI Holdings, Inc., and Marubeni Corp. During its anniversary celebration, it was specified that in a span of 10 years, Maynilad was able to get out of corporate rehabilitation, implement a massive P98.4-billion capital expenditure program, and significantly improve water and wastewater services for more than 9 million people in the West Zone.

