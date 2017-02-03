Marubeni books $369 mln impairment lo...

Marubeni books $369 mln impairment loss on U.S. oil, gas assets

Read more: Reuters

Feb 6 Japanese trading house Marubeni Corp said on Monday it booked an impairment loss of 41.5 billion yen on its U.S. Mexican Gulf oil and gas assets for the October to December quarter. The company announced the charge after reporting its earnings, with profit falling nearly 12 percent to 107.69 billion yen in the nine months through December.

