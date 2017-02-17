Luxury Fulton River District apartments across the street from Jewel-Osco
Talk about convenience! Echelon is a pet-friendly, full-amenity, boutique apartment tower in the Fulton River District directly across the street from Jewel-Osco and adjacent to a park. Studios at Echelon are fully rented.
