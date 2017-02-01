Leon Bridges accepts FWCVB Hospitalit...

Leon Bridges accepts FWCVB Hospitality Award in downtown Fort Worth

Fort Worth's own Leon Bridges was presented with the FWCVB Hospitality Award for raising city's awareness during his global tour. The short film, which was honored at this year's Lone Star Film Festival, features the Paris Coffee Shop and its legendary pies.

