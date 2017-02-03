Lawsuit targets rejection of Whole Fo...

Lawsuit targets rejection of Whole Foods, apartment redevelopment in East Liberty

13 hrs ago

The developer behind a controversial Whole Foods Market and apartment redevelopment at the former Penn Plaza apartment complex in East Liberty has fired another legal salvo in its bid to overturn the city planning commission's rejection of its amended plan. In a complaint filed today in Allegheny County Common Pleas Court, Pennley Park South claims that the commission violated its own subdivision regulations and standards by not providing written notice of its decision within the appropriate time frame.

