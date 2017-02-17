Kroger Names Covert SVP of Retail Operations
The Kroger Co. has announced that Geoffrey J. Covert has been named senior vice president of retail operations, effective January 1, 2011.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CSP.
Comments
Add your comments below
Grocery Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Giant Eagle closures
|Sat
|Georges
|8
|Kroger Facing Discrimination Lawsuit (Nov '08)
|Jan 30
|tita
|98
|Kroger Buying Shaw's? (Apr '10)
|Jan '17
|Granite Stater
|1,224
|Neilson Dairy sold to Saputo (Oct '08)
|Jan '17
|is more trouble c...
|16
|Private Label Research Project
|Jan '17
|Anonymous
|1
|ALDI Grocery Store (Mar '08)
|Jan '17
|Akbar Beyah
|45
|America Loves Muslim Food. So Much for a Clash ...
|Sep '16
|Stephany McDowell
|12
Find what you want!
Search Grocery Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC