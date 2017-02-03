Kroger Company buys Murraya s Cheese ...

Kroger Company buys Murraya s Cheese flagship

Read more: The Real Deal

Cincinnati-based grocery giant the Kroger Company bought three Greenwich Village retail condominium units at 250-254 Bleecker Street for $20.6 million, according to property records filed with the city Friday. The retail at the base of the five-story, roughly 22,000-square-foot building is home to Murray's Cheese and Amy's Bread and was owned by Murray's Cheese proprietor Rob Kaufelt.

