Kristi Moody Named General Counsel of Windstream
Windstream Holdings Inc. of Little Rock on Tuesday appointed Kristi Moody, senior vice president and corporate secretary, as general counsel. "With more than 22 years of experience as a corporate legal adviser, Kristi has the broad range of skills and experience required for the general counsel position," John Fletcher, executive vice ... (more)
Start the conversation, or Read more at ArkansasBusiness.com.
Add your comments below
Grocery Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Giant Eagle closures
|Feb 18
|Georges
|8
|Kroger Facing Discrimination Lawsuit (Nov '08)
|Jan 30
|tita
|98
|Kroger Buying Shaw's? (Apr '10)
|Jan '17
|Granite Stater
|1,224
|Neilson Dairy sold to Saputo (Oct '08)
|Jan '17
|is more trouble c...
|16
|Private Label Research Project
|Jan '17
|Anonymous
|1
|ALDI Grocery Store (Mar '08)
|Jan '17
|Akbar Beyah
|45
|America Loves Muslim Food. So Much for a Clash ...
|Sep '16
|Stephany McDowell
|12
Find what you want!
Search Grocery Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC