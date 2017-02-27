If You Love Trader Joe's, Get Excited for Lidl
Trader Joe's and Aldi lovers, there's a new grocery store in town: Lidl, the European grocer, will open 100 stores along the East Coast by sometime next year, the chain says, and some 500 more will open in years to come across the country. According to the announcement, covered by Business Insider , Lidl will open its first 20 U.S. stores by mid-2018 in Virginia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.
