If You Love Trader Joe's, Get Excited...

If You Love Trader Joe's, Get Excited for Lidl

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Southern Accents

Trader Joe's and Aldi lovers, there's a new grocery store in town: Lidl, the European grocer, will open 100 stores along the East Coast by sometime next year, the chain says, and some 500 more will open in years to come across the country. According to the announcement, covered by Business Insider , Lidl will open its first 20 U.S. stores by mid-2018 in Virginia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Southern Accents.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Grocery Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Giant Eagle closures Feb 18 Georges 8
News Kroger Facing Discrimination Lawsuit (Nov '08) Jan 30 tita 98
Kroger Buying Shaw's? (Apr '10) Jan '17 Granite Stater 1,224
News Neilson Dairy sold to Saputo (Oct '08) Jan '17 is more trouble c... 16
Private Label Research Project Jan '17 Anonymous 1
ALDI Grocery Store (Mar '08) Jan '17 Akbar Beyah 45
News America Loves Muslim Food. So Much for a Clash ... Sep '16 Stephany McDowell 12
See all Grocery Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Grocery Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. NASA
  2. Space Station
  3. Iraq
  4. Egypt
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,061 • Total comments across all topics: 279,229,579

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC