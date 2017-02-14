Hain Celestial plunges after disclosi...

Hain Celestial plunges after disclosing SEC accounting probe

9 hrs ago Read more: WebCPA

Hain Celestial Group Inc., the natural-food supplier that began a probe of its accounting practices last year, fell as much 15 percent after saying the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has opened a formal investigation into the matter. Hain alerted the SEC in August that it was delaying financial statements because of its own review, according to a filing on Friday.

