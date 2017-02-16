Grocery Outlet in Tustin part of several new stores opening in 2017
Grocery Outlet, a Bay Area discounter often called the T.J. Maxx of supermarkets, has announced its next round of California restaurants, including one planned for Tustin. The store is taking over the Newport Avenue space vacated last year by Trader Joe's.
