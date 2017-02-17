Gas station may be built on vacant Ed...

Gas station may be built on vacant Edgewood site

A swath of wooded land in Edgewood that the borough has tried to sell for years is in the middle of changing hands, with a developer expected to close on a contract in the spring. The borough this month awarded a contract to Giant Eagle, which plans to build a GetGo gas station on the 7-acre property behind Edgewood Towne Centre and next to the Parkway East entrance ramp.

