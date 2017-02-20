For Kroger, e-commerce grows brick-and-mortar jobs The theory that e-commerce costs jobs isn't ringing true in grocery stores like Kroger. Check out this story on portclintonnewsherald.com: http://cin.ci/2lZZzta Natashia Ingram, a ClickList dedicated associate, scans a grocery item as she shops for a customer at Kroger, located at 799 Truse Parkway, in East Memphis on Thursday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News Herald.