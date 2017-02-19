Fmr LLC Decreases Stake in Kroger Com...

Fmr LLC Decreases Stake in Kroger Company

Fmr LLC reduced its stake in Kroger Company by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,239,727 shares of the company's stock after selling 4,301,025 shares during the period.

