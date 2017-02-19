Fmr LLC Decreases Stake in Kroger Company
Fmr LLC reduced its stake in Kroger Company by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,239,727 shares of the company's stock after selling 4,301,025 shares during the period.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.
Comments
Add your comments below
Grocery Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Giant Eagle closures
|Sat
|Georges
|8
|Kroger Facing Discrimination Lawsuit (Nov '08)
|Jan 30
|tita
|98
|Kroger Buying Shaw's? (Apr '10)
|Jan '17
|Granite Stater
|1,224
|Neilson Dairy sold to Saputo (Oct '08)
|Jan '17
|is more trouble c...
|16
|Private Label Research Project
|Jan '17
|Anonymous
|1
|ALDI Grocery Store (Mar '08)
|Jan '17
|Akbar Beyah
|45
|America Loves Muslim Food. So Much for a Clash ...
|Sep '16
|Stephany McDowell
|12
Find what you want!
Search Grocery Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC