First-of-its-kind plastic retort can hits retail shelves
Effingham, SC-based McCall Farms, known for its line of high-quality, Southern-style seasoned vegetables and fruits, has introduced a new brand of ready-to-eat vegetables in a first-of-its-kind see-through plastic can. New Glory Farms Slow-Cooked vegetables in a clear can are now being sold in more than 400 Harris Teeter and Ingles Markets stores in the Southeast and mid-Atlantic states.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Packaging World.
Add your comments below
Grocery Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kroger Facing Discrimination Lawsuit (Nov '08)
|Mon
|tita
|98
|Kroger Buying Shaw's? (Apr '10)
|Jan 17
|Granite Stater
|1,224
|Neilson Dairy sold to Saputo (Oct '08)
|Jan 13
|is more trouble c...
|16
|Private Label Research Project
|Jan 5
|Anonymous
|1
|Giant Eagle closures
|Jan 4
|They cannot kill ...
|7
|ALDI Grocery Store (Mar '08)
|Jan 2
|Akbar Beyah
|45
|America Loves Muslim Food. So Much for a Clash ...
|Sep '16
|Stephany McDowell
|12
Find what you want!
Search Grocery Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC