First-of-its-kind plastic retort can ...

First-of-its-kind plastic retort can hits retail shelves

Next Story Prev Story
30 min ago Read more: Packaging World

Effingham, SC-based McCall Farms, known for its line of high-quality, Southern-style seasoned vegetables and fruits, has introduced a new brand of ready-to-eat vegetables in a first-of-its-kind see-through plastic can. New Glory Farms Slow-Cooked vegetables in a clear can are now being sold in more than 400 Harris Teeter and Ingles Markets stores in the Southeast and mid-Atlantic states.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Packaging World.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Grocery Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Kroger Facing Discrimination Lawsuit (Nov '08) Mon tita 98
Kroger Buying Shaw's? (Apr '10) Jan 17 Granite Stater 1,224
News Neilson Dairy sold to Saputo (Oct '08) Jan 13 is more trouble c... 16
Private Label Research Project Jan 5 Anonymous 1
News Giant Eagle closures Jan 4 They cannot kill ... 7
ALDI Grocery Store (Mar '08) Jan 2 Akbar Beyah 45
News America Loves Muslim Food. So Much for a Clash ... Sep '16 Stephany McDowell 12
See all Grocery Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Grocery Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. Ferguson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Iraq
  4. Wall Street
  5. Hong Kong
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,324 • Total comments across all topics: 278,448,020

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC