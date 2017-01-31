First-of-its-kind plastic retort can hits retail shelves

Effingham, SC-based McCall Farms, known for its line of high-quality, Southern-style seasoned vegetables and fruits, has introduced a new brand of ready-to-eat vegetables in a first-of-its-kind see-through plastic can. New Glory Farms Slow-Cooked vegetables in a clear can are now being sold in more than 400 Harris Teeter and Ingles Markets stores in the Southeast and mid-Atlantic states.

