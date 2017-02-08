East Liberty developer ordered to hal...

East Liberty developer ordered to halt work at former Penn Plaza site

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: Post-gazette.com

The city has ordered a local developer to stop work at the former Penn Plaza apartment site in East Liberty in an escalating battle over a proposed redevelopment that includes a Whole Foods Market. In a letter sent Monday, city solicitor Lourdes Sanchez-Ridge accused Pennley Park South Inc. of taking actions, such as cutting trees, that are in violation of the city code and ignoring the recent decision by the planning commission rejecting the developer's amended preliminary land development plan.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Post-gazette.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Grocery Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Kroger Facing Discrimination Lawsuit (Nov '08) Jan 30 tita 98
Kroger Buying Shaw's? (Apr '10) Jan 17 Granite Stater 1,224
News Neilson Dairy sold to Saputo (Oct '08) Jan 13 is more trouble c... 16
Private Label Research Project Jan '17 Anonymous 1
News Giant Eagle closures Jan '17 They cannot kill ... 7
ALDI Grocery Store (Mar '08) Jan '17 Akbar Beyah 45
News America Loves Muslim Food. So Much for a Clash ... Sep '16 Stephany McDowell 12
See all Grocery Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Grocery Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. American Idol
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Gunman
  5. Iran
  1. China
  2. Tornado
  3. Syria
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kanye West
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,773 • Total comments across all topics: 278,661,319

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC