East Liberty developer ordered to halt work at former Penn Plaza site

The city has ordered a local developer to stop work at the former Penn Plaza apartment site in East Liberty in an escalating battle over a proposed redevelopment that includes a Whole Foods Market. In a letter sent Monday, city solicitor Lourdes Sanchez-Ridge accused Pennley Park South Inc. of taking actions, such as cutting trees, that are in violation of the city code and ignoring the recent decision by the planning commission rejecting the developer's amended preliminary land development plan.

