East Liberty developer ordered to halt work at former Penn Plaza site
The city has ordered a local developer to stop work at the former Penn Plaza apartment site in East Liberty in an escalating battle over a proposed redevelopment that includes a Whole Foods Market. In a letter sent Monday, city solicitor Lourdes Sanchez-Ridge accused Pennley Park South Inc. of taking actions, such as cutting trees, that are in violation of the city code and ignoring the recent decision by the planning commission rejecting the developer's amended preliminary land development plan.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post-gazette.com.
Add your comments below
Grocery Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kroger Facing Discrimination Lawsuit (Nov '08)
|Jan 30
|tita
|98
|Kroger Buying Shaw's? (Apr '10)
|Jan 17
|Granite Stater
|1,224
|Neilson Dairy sold to Saputo (Oct '08)
|Jan 13
|is more trouble c...
|16
|Private Label Research Project
|Jan '17
|Anonymous
|1
|Giant Eagle closures
|Jan '17
|They cannot kill ...
|7
|ALDI Grocery Store (Mar '08)
|Jan '17
|Akbar Beyah
|45
|America Loves Muslim Food. So Much for a Clash ...
|Sep '16
|Stephany McDowell
|12
Find what you want!
Search Grocery Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC