Earnings Outlook: Whole Foods earnings: Things look tough now, but analysts see growth ahead
Analysts aren't expecting great numbers when Whole Foods Market Inc. reports fiscal first-quarter 2017 results on Wednesday after the closing bell, even as they do expect fresh ideas to eventually bear fruit. shares have an average hold rating with a $29.67 price target, 0.4% lower than Friday's close of $29.80.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MarketWatch.
Add your comments below
Grocery Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kroger Facing Discrimination Lawsuit (Nov '08)
|Jan 30
|tita
|98
|Kroger Buying Shaw's? (Apr '10)
|Jan 17
|Granite Stater
|1,224
|Neilson Dairy sold to Saputo (Oct '08)
|Jan 13
|is more trouble c...
|16
|Private Label Research Project
|Jan '17
|Anonymous
|1
|Giant Eagle closures
|Jan '17
|They cannot kill ...
|7
|ALDI Grocery Store (Mar '08)
|Jan '17
|Akbar Beyah
|45
|America Loves Muslim Food. So Much for a Clash ...
|Sep '16
|Stephany McDowell
|12
Find what you want!
Search Grocery Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC