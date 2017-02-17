Earnings Outlook: Wal-Mart earnings: E-commerce will be a focus, but...

Walmart's grocery business is a strength as it tries to meet the challenges that come with the shift to e-commerce. continues to build its digital capabilities, refine its grocery business, and fine-tune its capabilities in order to compete in a sector that's facing the challenges of Amazon.com Inc. Wal-Mart shares have an average hold rating with a price target of $73.87, nearly 7% higher than Thursday's close of $68.87.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MarketWatch.