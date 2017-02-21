Countdown first-half earnings fall as loyalty, quake costs mount
Countdown posted a 4.5 per cent drop in first-half earnings, but a rise in sales. Photo / Michael Cunningham The Countdown supermarket chain posted a 4.5 per cent drop in first-half earnings due to a strategy of investing in team hours, costs of a new loyalty alliance with AA Smartfuel and uninsured losses related to the November earthquake.
