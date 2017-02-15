Coles earnings slip as sales slow down
Coles earnings for the half year have slipped 2.6 per cent to $920 million as its sales growth slows further amid heavy grocery discounting led by Woolworths. Food and liquor comparable sales, which strips out one-off events, rose 1.3 per cent in the six months to December 31, much slower than the 4.3 per cent growth recorded in the same period a year ago.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sydney Morning Herald.
Add your comments below
Grocery Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kroger Facing Discrimination Lawsuit (Nov '08)
|Jan 30
|tita
|98
|Kroger Buying Shaw's? (Apr '10)
|Jan 17
|Granite Stater
|1,224
|Neilson Dairy sold to Saputo (Oct '08)
|Jan '17
|is more trouble c...
|16
|Private Label Research Project
|Jan '17
|Anonymous
|1
|Giant Eagle closures
|Jan '17
|They cannot kill ...
|7
|ALDI Grocery Store (Mar '08)
|Jan '17
|Akbar Beyah
|45
|America Loves Muslim Food. So Much for a Clash ...
|Sep '16
|Stephany McDowell
|12
Find what you want!
Search Grocery Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC