Coles earnings slip as sales slow down

Coles earnings for the half year have slipped 2.6 per cent to $920 million as its sales growth slows further amid heavy grocery discounting led by Woolworths. Food and liquor comparable sales, which strips out one-off events, rose 1.3 per cent in the six months to December 31, much slower than the 4.3 per cent growth recorded in the same period a year ago.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sydney Morning Herald.