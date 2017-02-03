Chuy's, ULTA coming to new Huntsville...

Chuy's, ULTA coming to new Huntsville retail project

13 hrs ago

A Tex-Mex restaurant founded in Austin will launch at a new project at Bob Wallace Avenue and Memorial Parkway in Huntsville. RCP Companies Director Odie Fakhouri confirmed Chuy's will open a 7,100-square-foot eatery in 2018 at Merchants Square, a proposed development across from the Whole Foods-anchored Shops at Merchants Walk.

