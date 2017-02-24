Chefs from Sac-A-Lait, Audubon Nature...

Chefs from Sac-A-Lait, Audubon Nature Institute host Sea to Table dinner March 9

On March 9, chefs from Sac-A-Lait and Audubon Nature Institute will team up to prepare a meal of sustainably caught Gulf seafood at the Audubon Aquarium Geaux Fish exhibit. Chefs Cody and Samantha Carroll of Sac-A-Lait will team up with members of the Audubon Nature Institute to host a Sea to Table dinner March 9. The event, which will be held at the Audubon Aquarium Geaux Fish! exhibit, is designed to raise awareness of sustainable fishing practices in the Gulf and will benefit the Audubon Nature Institute Gulf United for Lasting Fisheries and Louisiana Sea Grant.

