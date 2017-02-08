Bunnings swoops on four old Masters stores in WA
The fate of some of the empty Masters Home Improvement buildings in WA has finally been revealed, with Bunnings seeking planning approval to rebrand four of the stores, while another looks set to become a new retail district. The failed Woolworths hardware chain closed 63 of its big blue buildings across Australia by December 11, and it didn't take long for its former competitor to swoop on some of its WA locations.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sydney Morning Herald.
Add your comments below
Grocery Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kroger Facing Discrimination Lawsuit (Nov '08)
|Jan 30
|tita
|98
|Kroger Buying Shaw's? (Apr '10)
|Jan 17
|Granite Stater
|1,224
|Neilson Dairy sold to Saputo (Oct '08)
|Jan 13
|is more trouble c...
|16
|Private Label Research Project
|Jan '17
|Anonymous
|1
|Giant Eagle closures
|Jan '17
|They cannot kill ...
|7
|ALDI Grocery Store (Mar '08)
|Jan '17
|Akbar Beyah
|45
|America Loves Muslim Food. So Much for a Clash ...
|Sep '16
|Stephany McDowell
|12
Find what you want!
Search Grocery Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC