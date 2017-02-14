Brigade Capital Management, Llc Buys Arconic, Rowan PLC, Allegheny Technologies, Sells iShares ...

New York, NY, based Investment company Brigade Capital Management, Llc buys Arconic, Rowan PLC, Allegheny Technologies, Arch Coal, Tenet Healthcare, Southwestern Energy Co, Range Resources, Williams, Cenveo, Dell Technologies, sells iShares iBoxx $ High Yieldorate Bond, Kindred Healthcare, Orion Engineered Carbons SA, Ferro, SUPERVALU during the 3-months ended 2016-12-31, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Brigade Capital Management, Llc. As of 2016-12-31, Brigade Capital Management, Llc owns 47 stocks with a total value of $2.3 billion.

