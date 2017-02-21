BRIEF-LVFS estimates discount rate reduction will have capital impact
NEW YORK, Feb 27 Warren Buffett, chairman and chief executive of Berkshire Hathaway Inc, told CNBC on Monday that his conglomerate had purchased about 120 million shares of Apple Inc. in 2017.
|Giant Eagle closures
|Feb 18
|Georges
|8
|Kroger Facing Discrimination Lawsuit (Nov '08)
|Jan 30
|tita
|98
|Kroger Buying Shaw's? (Apr '10)
|Jan '17
|Granite Stater
|1,224
|Neilson Dairy sold to Saputo (Oct '08)
|Jan '17
|is more trouble c...
|16
|Private Label Research Project
|Jan '17
|Anonymous
|1
|ALDI Grocery Store (Mar '08)
|Jan '17
|Akbar Beyah
|45
|America Loves Muslim Food. So Much for a Clash ...
|Sep '16
|Stephany McDowell
|12
