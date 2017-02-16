Blumenthal touts industry initiative to take guess work out of...
A new grocery industry initiative to take the confusion out of food date labels such as 'sell by' or 'best before' or 'better if used by' was welcomed by Sen. Richard Blumenthal , an advocate of food label reform. "Commonsense, standard food labels save money and reduce food waste," Blumenthal said in a prepared statement.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.
Add your comments below
Grocery Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kroger Facing Discrimination Lawsuit (Nov '08)
|Jan 30
|tita
|98
|Kroger Buying Shaw's? (Apr '10)
|Jan 17
|Granite Stater
|1,224
|Neilson Dairy sold to Saputo (Oct '08)
|Jan '17
|is more trouble c...
|16
|Private Label Research Project
|Jan '17
|Anonymous
|1
|Giant Eagle closures
|Jan '17
|They cannot kill ...
|7
|ALDI Grocery Store (Mar '08)
|Jan '17
|Akbar Beyah
|45
|America Loves Muslim Food. So Much for a Clash ...
|Sep '16
|Stephany McDowell
|12
Find what you want!
Search Grocery Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC