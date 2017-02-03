Best Grocery Store: Raley's
In Fairfield : 301 Travis Blvd., 429-8410 3330 N. Texas Street, 421-9990 In Suisun City : 270 Sunset Ave., 426-1023 In Vacaville : 3061 Alamo Drive, 446-8707 Website : www.raleys.com Hours : 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily "Great people," said Chelsea Minor, Raley's director of public relations. "We have incredible people who want to make our customers' shopping experience special."
