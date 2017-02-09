Baby food recall expanded
Loblaw Companies Ltd. has issued a recall on PC Organics Brand baby food due to potentially harmful bacteria that could form in the food. The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says the baby food brand may permit the growth of Clostridium Botulinum, which could pose health risks to consumers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Seaway News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Grocery Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kroger Facing Discrimination Lawsuit (Nov '08)
|Jan 30
|tita
|98
|Kroger Buying Shaw's? (Apr '10)
|Jan 17
|Granite Stater
|1,224
|Neilson Dairy sold to Saputo (Oct '08)
|Jan 13
|is more trouble c...
|16
|Private Label Research Project
|Jan '17
|Anonymous
|1
|Giant Eagle closures
|Jan '17
|They cannot kill ...
|7
|ALDI Grocery Store (Mar '08)
|Jan '17
|Akbar Beyah
|45
|America Loves Muslim Food. So Much for a Clash ...
|Sep '16
|Stephany McDowell
|12
Find what you want!
Search Grocery Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC