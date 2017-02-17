ASX 200 stalled at resistance as it waits on BHP
With US markets closed and a lack of macro news, the stock market remains inwardly focussed today as investors respond to company results. Amongst the larger stocks, ongoing selling in Brambles after yesterday's result continues to weigh on the index.
