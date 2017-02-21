American Farmer Popcorn launches in a...

American Farmer Popcorn launches in all Harris Teeter stores

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Snack Food/Wholesale Bakery

American Farmer Popcorn announced that it has rolled out its line in all Harris Teeter Supermarkets, a Kroger Company. Featured will be its signature White House Cheddar, iconic Sweet & Salty Kettle Corn and classic Old School Movie Theater popcorn.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Snack Food/Wholesale Bakery.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Grocery Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Giant Eagle closures Feb 18 Georges 8
News Kroger Facing Discrimination Lawsuit (Nov '08) Jan 30 tita 98
Kroger Buying Shaw's? (Apr '10) Jan '17 Granite Stater 1,224
News Neilson Dairy sold to Saputo (Oct '08) Jan '17 is more trouble c... 16
Private Label Research Project Jan '17 Anonymous 1
ALDI Grocery Store (Mar '08) Jan '17 Akbar Beyah 45
News America Loves Muslim Food. So Much for a Clash ... Sep '16 Stephany McDowell 12
See all Grocery Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Grocery Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Zimbabwe
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,340 • Total comments across all topics: 279,129,255

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC