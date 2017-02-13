Accident Compensation Corp Raises Position in Kroger Company
Accident Compensation Corp boosted its stake in Kroger Company by 1.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 193,824 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period.
