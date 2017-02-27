A seafood dinner benefit for Audubon ...

A seafood dinner benefit for Audubon G.U.L.F.

Chefs Cody and Samantha Carroll of Sac-A-Lait will join members of the Audubon Nature Institute to host a Sea to Table dinner at the Audubon Aquarium of the Americas Geaux Fish! exhibit March 9. The event is designed to raise awareness of sustainable fishing practices in the Gulf and will benefit the Audubon Nature Institute Gulf United for Lasting Fisheries and Louisiana Sea Grant. Chef Alan Ehrich of the Audubon Tea Room and chef Thad Davis of the Audubon Clubhouse will join the Carrolls in preparing a multi-course seafood dinner featuring local, sustainably caught fish provided by Inland Seafood and Whole Foods Market.

