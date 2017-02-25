A.R.T. Advisors LLC Increases Positio...

A.R.T. Advisors LLC Increases Position in SuperValu Inc.

A.R.T. Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SuperValu Inc. by 1,065.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 370,600 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 338,800 shares during the period.

